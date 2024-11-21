News & Insights

Stocks
ADNT

Adient downgraded to Neutral at BofA ahead of ‘flat to down’ FY25

November 21, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, BofA downgraded Adient (ADNT) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $24, down from $30, based on a lack of near-term catalysts as well as operating results “pointing flat to down” in FY25. The soft FY25 outlook may be made worse by Adient’s large exposure to automakers whose production volumes will likely remain under pressure, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.