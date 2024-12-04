Adherium Secures Funding to Boost U.S. Market Growth

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Adherium Limited has secured a $674,000 R&D loan facility from Endpoints Capital to strengthen its working capital as it expands its operations in the U.S. remote patient monitoring market. This non-dilutive funding allows Adherium to access up to 80% of its anticipated R&D tax rebate for FY24, providing crucial support for scaling patient onboarding and increasing sales. Adherium’s innovative digital inhaler technology continues to lead the market, enhancing medication adherence and management for respiratory patients.

For further insights into AU:ADR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.