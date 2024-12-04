News & Insights

Stocks

Adherium Secures Funding to Boost U.S. Market Growth

December 04, 2024 — 12:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Adherium Limited has secured a $674,000 R&D loan facility from Endpoints Capital to strengthen its working capital as it expands its operations in the U.S. remote patient monitoring market. This non-dilutive funding allows Adherium to access up to 80% of its anticipated R&D tax rebate for FY24, providing crucial support for scaling patient onboarding and increasing sales. Adherium’s innovative digital inhaler technology continues to lead the market, enhancing medication adherence and management for respiratory patients.

For further insights into AU:ADR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.