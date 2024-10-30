Adherium Ltd. Eyes Growth with Strategic Expansion

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

Adherium Ltd. is poised for significant growth with plans to onboard over 600 patients by next quarter and a robust sales pipeline involving more than 50 healthcare organizations. The company is expanding into the Pharmacy Benefit Management sector, aiming to launch a program in early 2025 that could reach up to 250,000 patients. These strategic efforts, alongside the search for a new CEO, position Adherium for enhanced revenue generation and market expansion.

