Adelong Gold Teams Up with GDM for Project Revival

October 23, 2024 — 08:49 pm EDT

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has partnered with Great Divide Mining to rejuvenate the Adelong Gold Project, aiming for the first gold pour within 12 months. This strategic collaboration allows GDM to earn up to a 51% stake in the project as they refurbish the existing gold plant and leverage their mining expertise. Adelong retains a 49% interest without any cash outlay until production begins, setting the stage for a significant uptick in regional gold production.

