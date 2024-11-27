Adelong Gold Limited Announces Key Board Transition

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.
Adelong Gold Limited has announced a significant board change with the retirement of Ian Hastings, a key figure in the company’s development. Replacing him as Non-Executive Director is Kurt Lingohr, who brings extensive experience in business strategy and mining investment, aiming to enhance shareholder value and bolster the company’s growth prospects. This transition occurs as Adelong Gold continues its exploration and production activities, particularly in its promising lithium projects in Brazil.
