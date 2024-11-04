Adelong Gold Boosts Portfolio with Sarama Deal

3D Resources Limited (AU:ADG) has released an update.

Adelong Gold Limited has successfully negotiated a deal with Sarama Resources to settle its loan obligations with Cosmo Gold, receiving 25 million fully paid ordinary shares and 7.5 million options in Sarama. This strategic agreement not only strengthens Adelong’s asset portfolio but also aligns with its growth objectives in the gold sector, enhancing liquidity for future projects in Australia and Brazil. The transaction is nearing completion, with final license transfers expected shortly.

