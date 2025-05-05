Adeia Inc. Reports Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Adeia Inc. (ADEA) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.81 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $0.90 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Adeia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.16 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $87.670 million from $83.405 million last year.

Adeia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.81 Mln. vs. $0.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $87.670 Mln vs. $83.405 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $390.0 - $430.0 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.