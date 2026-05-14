Adeia (ADEA) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Adeia (NasdaqGS:ADEA) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of $33.66 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.98% from the latest reported closing price of $31.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adeia. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 44.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEA is 0.08%, an increase of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 114,516K shares. The put/call ratio of ADEA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 14,993K shares representing 13.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,423K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 80.73% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,457K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,705K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,284K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,143K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 2.37% over the last quarter.

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