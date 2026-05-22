ADEA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/26/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/26, Adeia Inc (Symbol: ADEA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of ADEA's recent stock price of $26.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADEA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADEA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.61 per share, with $34.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.57.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ADEA makes up 1.83% of the Golden Eagle Dynamic Hypergrowth ETF (Symbol: HYP) which is trading higher by about 3.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding ADEA).

In Friday trading, Adeia Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.