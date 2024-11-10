News & Insights

Addvalue Technologies Secures Major Order Expansion

November 10, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Addvalue Technologies Ltd (SG:A31) has released an update.

Addvalue Technologies Ltd has announced a significant boost to its order book with a customer doubling its order to a total of US$7.37 million for advanced digital radio-related products. This upsized order is part of Addvalue’s strategic focus on its proprietary software-defined and RF communication modules. The company’s order book now stands at US$14.5 million, with expectations for fulfillment over the next year.

