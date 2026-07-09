Additional Support Predicted For China Shares

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 75 points or 1.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 4,030-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology stocks likely to lead the markets higher - while sinking oil prices add to the upbeat sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index rallied 65.71 points or 1.65 percent to finish at 4,036.59 after trading between 3,938.88 and 4,040.54. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 58.75 points or 2.22 percent to end at 2,709.18.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat on Thursday but trended upward for most of the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow climbed 139.02 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 52,487.41, while the NASDAQ rallied 336.24 points or 1.30 percent to end at 26,206.89 and the S&P 500 gained 60.93 points or 0.81 percent to close at 7,543.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rally by technology stocks. Positive sentiment was generated in reaction to reports that the SK Hynix IPO was heavily oversubscribed, with the South Korean semiconductor company's U.S.-listed shares expected to commence trading later today.

A sharp pullback by the price of crude oil also generated buying interest. After soaring over the past two days, oil prices gave back ground as traders remain optimistic that a full-blown war can be avoided.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Thursday following reports that Iran is seeking a deal with the U.S., raising expectations of an end to the ongoing standoff. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $1.52 or 2.07 percent at $72.00 per barrel.

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