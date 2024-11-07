ADC Therapeutics reports Q3 adjusted EPS (28c), consensus (39c)

Reports Q3 revenue $18M, consensus $18.46M. “We are excited about the advancements in our ZYNLONTA(R) trials in earlier lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapy and look forward to reporting more on the combination with glofitamab in our LOTIS-7 trial, as well as reaching the expected full enrollment in LOTIS-5 before year-end,” said Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics (ADCT). “We are discontinuing ADCT-601 targeting AXL and will prioritize our exatecan-based platform for solid tumors moving forward. With our expected cash runway into mid-2026, we believe we are well positioned to execute our strategy and advance multiple value-generating catalysts going forward.”

