News & Insights

Stocks
ADCT

ADC Therapeutics reports Q3 adjusted EPS (28c), consensus (39c)

November 07, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $18M, consensus $18.46M. “We are excited about the advancements in our ZYNLONTA(R) trials in earlier lines of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma therapy and look forward to reporting more on the combination with glofitamab in our LOTIS-7 trial, as well as reaching the expected full enrollment in LOTIS-5 before year-end,” said Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics (ADCT). “We are discontinuing ADCT-601 targeting AXL and will prioritize our exatecan-based platform for solid tumors moving forward. With our expected cash runway into mid-2026, we believe we are well positioned to execute our strategy and advance multiple value-generating catalysts going forward.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADCT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.