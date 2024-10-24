Adavale Resources Announces Executive Change and Future Plans

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced the resignation of David Riekie as Executive Director, effective October 31, 2024, with Allan Ritchie stepping in as Executive Chairman. Riekie played a crucial role in advancing Adavale’s uranium projects in South Australia and exploration programs in Tanzania. The company continues to hold promising uranium and nickel exploration licenses, positioning itself as a significant player in these sectors.

