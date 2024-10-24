News & Insights

Stocks

Adavale Resources Announces Executive Change and Future Plans

October 24, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adavale Resources Limited (AU:ADD) has released an update.

Adavale Resources Limited has announced the resignation of David Riekie as Executive Director, effective October 31, 2024, with Allan Ritchie stepping in as Executive Chairman. Riekie played a crucial role in advancing Adavale’s uranium projects in South Australia and exploration programs in Tanzania. The company continues to hold promising uranium and nickel exploration licenses, positioning itself as a significant player in these sectors.

For further insights into AU:ADD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.