Adastria Co., Ltd. Restructures E-Commerce Business

October 23, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

Adastria Co.,Ltd. (JP:2685) has released an update.

Adastria Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic move to transfer its e-commerce mall management business to its subsidiary, ST Co., Ltd., through an absorption-type company split effective December 1, 2024. This move aims to establish the e-commerce platform as an independent operator to enhance collaboration with external companies and drive future growth. The decision aligns with Adastria’s medium-term plan to transition from an apparel company to a Good Community Co-Creation Company.

