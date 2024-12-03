Adastria Co., Ltd. Reports Strong November Sales

Adastria Co.,Ltd. (JP:2685) has released an update.

Adastria Co., Ltd. reported a strong performance in November, with all store sales reaching 111.9% and same-store sales at 108.9% compared to the previous year. The increase was bolstered by successful sales of winter products and a prolonged membership campaign, with brands like GLOBAL WORK and LEPSIM performing particularly well. Popular items included knitted tops and boots, which contributed to the sales surge as temperatures dropped.

