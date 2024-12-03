News & Insights

Adastria Co., Ltd. Reports Strong November Sales

December 03, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adastria Co.,Ltd. (JP:2685) has released an update.

Adastria Co., Ltd. reported a strong performance in November, with all store sales reaching 111.9% and same-store sales at 108.9% compared to the previous year. The increase was bolstered by successful sales of winter products and a prolonged membership campaign, with brands like GLOBAL WORK and LEPSIM performing particularly well. Popular items included knitted tops and boots, which contributed to the sales surge as temperatures dropped.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

