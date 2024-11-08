Adaptogenics Health Corp. Plans Reverse Takeover Deal

Adaptogenics Health Corp. (TSE:ADPT) has released an update.

Adaptogenics Health Corp. has signed a letter of intent for a reverse takeover of Pulmonem Inc., a biotech firm focused on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Upon completion, Pulmonem’s shareholders will hold the majority stake, making it a pivotal player in addressing the unmet needs in ARDS treatment. This strategic move promises significant growth opportunities for investors interested in innovative healthcare solutions.

For further insights into TSE:ADPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.