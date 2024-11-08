Adaptogenics Health Corp. Plans Reverse Takeover Deal

Adaptogenics Health Corp. (TSE:ADPT) has released an update.
Adaptogenics Health Corp. has signed a letter of intent for a reverse takeover of Pulmonem Inc., a biotech firm focused on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Upon completion, Pulmonem’s shareholders will hold the majority stake, making it a pivotal player in addressing the unmet needs in ARDS treatment. This strategic move promises significant growth opportunities for investors interested in innovative healthcare solutions.
