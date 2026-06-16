Adaptive Unveils $250 Mln Convertible Notes Offering Alongside Business Split Plan; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced its intention to separate its Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine businesses. In addition, it unveils plans to offer $250 million of senior convertible notes due 2031 in a Rule 144A private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

Strategic Business Separation Plan

The company is currently evaluating strategic and structural alternatives for Immune Medicine to support its growth strategy, capital needs, and value-creation opportunities, and expects to identify its preferred path to separation by year-end 2026.

clonoSEQ is the flagship product of Adaptive's MRD business, used as its commercial test for cancer monitoring, alongside biopharma MRD partnerships and assay services. Immune Medicine is discovering pathogenic TCRs and the disease-causing antigens they bind, with over 6 million functional T-cell receptor (TCR)-antigen pairs and datasets from more than 10,000 patients, according to the firm.

The company believes that separating the two businesses may allow each to focus more effectively on its respective growth strategy and capital needs, though the final structure and outcome remain subject to ongoing evaluation.

"The progress achieved by both businesses has reinforced that decision." and added "we believe this separation is the best way to unlock the full potential of both businesses" said Chad Robins, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Under the $250 million aggregate offering of convertible notes, the notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on July 1, 2031, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed, or converted. In addition, the company expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes within 13 days of the date of issue.

The notes will be redeemable for cash at any time, and from time to time, on or after July 1, 2029 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time and certain other conditions are satisfied, said the company.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for the following.

-Use up to $25 million to repurchase shares.

-A part will be used to repay the OrbiMed purchase agreement to enhance financial flexibility

-On full exercise, additional proceeds will be used to pay for the capped call with a premium of at least 75% and to repurchase up to $25 million of common stock to reduce potential dilution.

-Remaining to be used for general corporate purposes and MRD business initiatives.

ADPT has traded between $9.95 and $20.76 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $17.46, down 0.80%.

Following the news, ADPT is down 7.22% in the overnight market to $16.20.

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