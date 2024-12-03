Adaptive Biotechnologies announces 65 abstracts to be presented at ASH meeting

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) announced that its next-generation sequencing-based clonoSEQ test for measurable residual disease assessment will be included in more than 65 abstracts across eight different types of blood cancer at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology taking place December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego. Among these abstracts are a plenary session presentation, a late-breaking abstract and 25 other oral presentations. “We are inspired to see clonoSEQ MRD testing featured in a record-breaking number of studies at this year’s ASH Annual Meeting,” said Susan Bobulsky, chief commercial officer, MRD, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “The increasingly widespread use of clonoSEQ as a highly sensitive test to support clinical decision-making and as a primary endpoint in clinical trials highlights its multi-faceted role in advancing precision medicine in hematology.” Multiple studies underscore the use of clonoSEQ as the standard for demonstrating efficacy in pivotal clinical trials and highlight advantages of leveraging the highest sensitivity in both clinical trials and real-world practice across various blood cancers. Notably, several practice-changing studies using MRD as a primary endpoint in multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as studies using MRD interventionally in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, MM, MCL, and CLL, further validate its critical role in assessing deep therapeutic responses and informing treatment decisions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.