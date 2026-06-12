Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Moves 9.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) shares rallied 9.7% in the last trading session to close at $18.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Adaptive Biotechnologies is advancing a portfolio focused on immune-profiling diagnostics and immune-driven drug discovery. The recent rally in the stock was likely driven by growing investor confidence in the continued growth of clonoSEQ, the company’s lead commercial product, and the potential of its pipeline.

This life-sciences research company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Revenues are expected to be $67.24 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Adaptive Biotechnologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ADPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Prothena (PRTA), finished the last trading session 4.4% higher at $8.26. PRTA has returned -17.6% over the past month.

For Prothena, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.39. This represents a change of +79% from what the company reported a year ago. Prothena currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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