AdaptHealth Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointment

October 22, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

The latest announcement is out from AdaptHealth ( (AHCO) ).

AdaptHealth Corp. has appointed Diana Nole to its Board of Directors, enhancing its leadership with her extensive experience in healthcare AI and IT sectors. Nole’s past roles, including EVP at Nuance Communications and CEO at Wolters Kluwer’s Healthcare Division, have honed her expertise in business transformation and growth. AdaptHealth, a leader in home healthcare solutions, aims to leverage her skills to further its strategic goals in patient-centered care and innovation.

