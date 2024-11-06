AdaptHealth price target lowered to $14 from $16 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on AdaptHealth (AHCO) to $14 from $16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the company is delivering in most categories, with strong BS/CF improvement, and overall operational improvement, except for Diabetes. The company’s diabetes business is bad, and it is getting a major overhaul.

