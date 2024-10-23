AdAlta Limited Strengthens Clinical and Strategic Initiatives

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited is gearing up for clinical activities with strategic appointments and partnerships. The company has secured a non-binding term sheet for its AdCella unit and aims to advance its AD-214 drug candidate for fibrotic diseases. AdAlta’s bolstered leadership and improved cash position signal promising progress in their ‘East to West’ cellular immunotherapy strategy.

