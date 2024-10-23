News & Insights

Stocks

AdAlta Limited Strengthens Clinical and Strategic Initiatives

October 23, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited is gearing up for clinical activities with strategic appointments and partnerships. The company has secured a non-binding term sheet for its AdCella unit and aims to advance its AD-214 drug candidate for fibrotic diseases. AdAlta’s bolstered leadership and improved cash position signal promising progress in their ‘East to West’ cellular immunotherapy strategy.

For further insights into AU:1AD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.