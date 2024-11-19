News & Insights

AdAlta Limited Advances Drug Discovery and Partnerships

November 19, 2024 — 08:16 pm EST

AdAlta Ltd. (AU:1AD) has released an update.

AdAlta Limited is making strides in the pharmaceutical sector with its innovative i-body technology platform, targeting difficult-to-reach receptors to treat serious diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is progressing its lead candidate, AD-214, into Phase II trials and expanding its collaborative efforts, including partnerships with Carina Biotech and GE Healthcare. These developments could offer new investment opportunities and advancements in the treatment of challenging medical conditions.

