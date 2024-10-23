Adairs Limited Sees Strong Start to FY25

Adairs Ltd. (AU:ADH) has released an update.

Adairs Limited has reported a 4.8% increase in group sales for the first 16 weeks of FY25, driven by a strong performance from Adairs, which saw sales jump 16.1% following the implementation of a new Warehouse Management System. Despite challenges faced by Focus on Furniture, Mocka showed a promising sales improvement, contributing to the group’s overall growth and an uplift in gross margin.

