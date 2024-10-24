News & Insights

AELTF

Adacel Technologies Announces Director Resignation

October 24, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Adacel Technologies Limited (AU:ADA) has released an update.

Adacel Technologies Limited has announced the resignation of Natalya Jurcheshin as a non-executive director, effective December 31, 2024. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s risk management framework and introducing a new performance-based remuneration structure, which aligned executive compensation with shareholder value. Her leadership and contributions have been highly valued by the company.

