Adacel Technologies Announces Director Resignation

Adacel Technologies Limited has announced the resignation of Natalya Jurcheshin as a non-executive director, effective December 31, 2024. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s risk management framework and introducing a new performance-based remuneration structure, which aligned executive compensation with shareholder value. Her leadership and contributions have been highly valued by the company.

