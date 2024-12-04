AD1 Holdings Issues New Equity Options for Growth

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.
AD1 Holdings Ltd has announced the issuance of 25 million unquoted options, set to expire in December 2029, reflecting strategic moves in their equity management. This development could signal potential growth opportunities and strategic planning for investors interested in the company’s long-term outlook.
