AD1 Holdings Gains Shareholder Support at Meeting

November 04, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

AD1 Holdings Ltd (AU:AD1) has released an update.

AD1 Holdings Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its extraordinary general meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for its strategic initiatives. The resolutions included the approval of placement shares to key individuals, bolstering the company’s growth plans in its HR and Utility Software Solutions sectors. This development underscores AD1’s commitment to expanding its software solutions that cater to global workforce needs.

