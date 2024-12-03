News & Insights

Acusensus Ltd Plans Significant Securities Issue

December 03, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acusensus Ltd (AU:ACE) has released an update.

Acusensus Ltd announces a proposed issue of securities, planning to release up to 11,111,112 ordinary shares through a placement and an additional 2,222,223 shares under a securities purchase plan. This move aims to raise capital and potentially enhance the company’s market position. Investors keen on growth opportunities may find this development intriguing as it signifies Acusensus’s efforts to expand its financial base.

