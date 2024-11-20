News & Insights

Acurx board approves Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset

November 20, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Acurx (ACXP) Pharmaceuticals announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of up to $1M in Bitcoin to hold as a treasury reserve asset. “As demand for Bitcoin grows, and so does its acceptance as a major and primary asset class, we believe that Bitcoin will serve as a strong treasury reserve asset for cash not needed over the next 12 to 18 months” said David Luci, President & CEO of Acurx. “With the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs and the growing support from government agencies and institutional investors, it is a great addition to our treasury strategy. Its limited supply and inflation-resistant characteristics provide a functional store of value. This new treasury strategy is a finance strategy and has no impact on our overarching drug development plans.”

