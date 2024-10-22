Acumentis Group Reviews Financials at Annual Meeting

Acumentis Group Limited (AU:ACU) has released an update.

Acumentis Group Limited held its Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2024, featuring addresses from the Chairman and CEO, along with discussions on financial statements and resolutions. The meeting also provided an opportunity for general questions from shareholders. This event is crucial for investors to gain insights into the company’s current performance and future plans.

