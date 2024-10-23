News & Insights

Stocks

Acumentis Group Announces Director Resignation

October 23, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acumentis Group Limited (AU:ACU) has released an update.

Acumentis Group Limited announced the resignation of non-executive director Andrea Staines, who served since September 2019 and held no interests in the company’s securities during her tenure. This update confirms her compliance with the company’s financial statements, reassuring investors of transparent governance practices.

For further insights into AU:ACU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.