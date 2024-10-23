Acumentis Group Announces Director Resignation

Acumentis Group Limited (AU:ACU) has released an update.

Acumentis Group Limited announced the resignation of non-executive director Andrea Staines, who served since September 2019 and held no interests in the company’s securities during her tenure. This update confirms her compliance with the company’s financial statements, reassuring investors of transparent governance practices.

