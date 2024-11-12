Acumen reports Q3 EPS (50c), consensus (36c)

“Our team remains deeply committed to executing our plans in 2024, and I’m proud of the strides we’ve made in the third quarter. We expect enrollment completion of our Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD study in the first half of 2025,” said Daniel O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Acumen (ABOS). “Additionally, we anticipate topline results from our Phase 1 healthy volunteer study investigating subcutaneous sabirnetug in the first quarter of 2025. With our clinical program gaining momentum and sabirnetug’s unique selectivity for toxic amyloid beta oligomers, we are excited about the potential to offer a next-generation treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease.”
