Acumen to deliver late-breaking presentation on ACU193 at CTAD conference

Acumen (ABOS) Pharmaceuticals announced that it will present a late-breaking presentation featuring insights from its participant screening approach used in the ongoing Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial evaluating sabirnetug, ACU193, at the 17th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease, CTAD, conference taking place in Madrid, Spain, and online from Oct. 29 – Nov., 1, 2024. Acumen will provide updated data on how it uses a validated research-use plasma pTau217 assay to screen potential participants in ALTITUDE-AD. Phosphorylated tau at position 217 is a biomarker that indicates AD pathology. The plasma pTau217 assay is being used as an initial screening tool to identify people who qualify for additional amyloid testing to determine eligibility for the ALTITUDE-AD trial.

