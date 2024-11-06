Acumen appoints Schacterle as Chief Regulatory Officer, Head of Quality

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) announced the appointment of Amy Schacterle, Ph.D., as Chief Regulatory Officer & Head of Quality, reporting to Jim Doherty, President & Chief Development Officer at Acumen. Most recently, Schacterle served as Senior Vice President of R&D Strategy and Business Management at Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ABOS:
- Acumen presents data on pTau217 assay to screen for Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD trial
- Acumen to deliver late-breaking presentation on ACU193 at CTAD conference
- Acumen extends collaboration with Lonza
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.