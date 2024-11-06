News & Insights

Acumen appoints Schacterle as Chief Regulatory Officer, Head of Quality

November 06, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) announced the appointment of Amy Schacterle, Ph.D., as Chief Regulatory Officer & Head of Quality, reporting to Jim Doherty, President & Chief Development Officer at Acumen. Most recently, Schacterle served as Senior Vice President of R&D Strategy and Business Management at Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

