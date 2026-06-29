Acuity Is Riding Smart Building Trends as Lighting Demand Lags

Acuity Inc. AYI shows how an established lighting company can become a broader industrial technology story. Demand is increasingly tied to intelligent buildings, connected controls and data-enabled environments.



The shift is meaningful, but not complete. Acuity Intelligent Spaces is gaining momentum, while the traditional lighting business still faces uneven demand and cyclical construction exposure.

How Acuity Taps the Smart Building Shift

Acuity is positioning itself around building intelligence through Atrius, Distech Controls and QSC. The portfolio now reaches beyond hardware into automation, analytics, open building management systems and cloud-manageable audio, video and control technologies.



Atrius supports data-driven building performance and spatial intelligence. Distech provides controls, sensors and software for building management, while QSC expands the company into audio-visual and control platforms.



Johnson Controls International plc JCI is relevant to this trend because it is tied to building automation and smart infrastructure. Honeywell International Inc. HON also provides context, as its building technologies business overlaps with the connected controls and efficiency themes shaping demand.

AYI Gains From Data Center Demand

Acuity’s intelligent spaces portfolio is gaining relevance in verticals where uptime, resilience and automation matter. Management cited growth across universities, professional sports venues, data centers and enterprise campuses.



Distech’s Eclipse Resilience programmable logic controller expands Acuity’s capabilities in mission-critical cooling applications, mainly for data centers. That broadens AIS exposure to customers that need reliable, automated control systems rather than basic building equipment.

This is an important distinction for investors. Data centers and enterprise campuses require integrated systems that can manage environmental conditions, connect devices and support real-time operational decisions.

Acuity Sees Margin Benefits From Better Mix

The smart building trend is not just helping Acuity’s sales mix. It is also supporting profitability. In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, AIS net sales rose 58.9% year over year to $809 million, while operating profit increased to $121.8 million from $48.1 million.



The fiscal third quarter showed the same direction. AIS net sales rose 14.9% to $303.5 million, adjusted operating profit increased 22.5% to $76.3 million and adjusted operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 25.1%.

Acuity, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Acuity, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Acuity, Inc. Quote

A higher mix of AIS sales also supported the company’s broader margin profile. Adjusted gross margin improved 10 basis points year over year to 50.1% in the fiscal third quarter, helped mainly by the stronger contribution from intelligent spaces.

Why AYI Still Needs Lighting to Stabilize

Acuity’s legacy lighting business remains large and important. Acuity Brands Lighting generated fiscal third-quarter net sales of $905.2 million, far above AIS sales, but the segment declined 1.9% year over year.



Channel details show why the recovery still matters. Direct sales network revenues fell 27.7% in the quarter, retail sales declined 2.4% and original equipment manufacturer and other sales dropped 8.2%.



The first nine months showed similar pressure. ABL net sales declined 1.2% year over year to $2.62 billion, while direct sales network revenues fell 23.4%. That keeps Acuity partly tied to project timing, macro uncertainty and construction-related demand.

What AYI Ratings Say About This Trend

The bottom line is that Acuity has credible exposure to smart building demand, but investors still need proof that AIS can consistently outweigh lighting softness. The company’s technology mix is improving, yet the transition has not fully insulated results from traditional market pressures.

AYI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock also has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value and Growth scores support the idea that Acuity has useful fundamental traits and participation in an attractive long-term trend. The Momentum Score of F suggests the near-term setup is less convincing, with investors still waiting for stronger evidence that intelligent spaces growth can sustainably overpower weakness in legacy lighting.

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