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Acuity Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

June 25, 2026 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Acuity Inc. (AYI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $141 million, or $4.56 per share. This compares with $98.4 million, or $3.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Acuity Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.3 million or $5.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $1.198 billion from $1.178 billion last year.

Acuity Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141 Mln. vs. $98.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.56 vs. $3.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.198 Bln vs. $1.178 Bln last year.

AYI was up by 4.74% at $320 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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