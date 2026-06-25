Acuity Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Acuity Inc. (AYI) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $141 million, or $4.56 per share. This compares with $98.4 million, or $3.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Acuity Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.3 million or $5.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $1.198 billion from $1.178 billion last year.

Acuity Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141 Mln. vs. $98.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.56 vs. $3.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.198 Bln vs. $1.178 Bln last year.

AYI was up by 4.74% at $320 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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