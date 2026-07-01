ACU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/2/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, Acme United Corp. (Symbol: ACU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 7/23/26. As a percentage of ACU's recent stock price of $48.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACU's low point in its 52 week range is $35.50 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.05.

In Wednesday trading, Acme United Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further ACU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.