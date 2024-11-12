Activeport Group’s Top Holders Share Insights

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Limited’s top 20 holders of listed options expiring in 2027 hold nearly 73% of the total units, with Herdsman Lake Capital Asia Pte Ltd leading at 20.05%. This significant concentration of ownership might intrigue investors looking for insights into shareholder distribution and market dynamics.

