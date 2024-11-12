Activeport Group’s Top Holders Share Insights

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.
Activeport Group Limited’s top 20 holders of listed options expiring in 2027 hold nearly 73% of the total units, with Herdsman Lake Capital Asia Pte Ltd leading at 20.05%. This significant concentration of ownership might intrigue investors looking for insights into shareholder distribution and market dynamics.
For further insights into AU:ATV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
- ‘Get Ready for the Next Leg Up,’ Says Piper Sandler About Nvidia Stock
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.