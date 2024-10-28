News & Insights

Activeport Group Extends Rights Issue Amid Strong Interest

October 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd has extended its rights issue closing date to November 6, 2024, following strong shareholder interest and the need to ensure all investors can participate. This extension allows time for the completion of necessary paperwork and provides shareholders the opportunity to acquire new shares and options at an attractive price. Activeport, known for its innovative orchestration software, aims to enhance efficiency for global telecommunications providers.

