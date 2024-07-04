Active ETFs Dominating Interest Rate Market

Active ETFs have surged in popularity, dominating new launches, inflows, and headlines in the ETF market. At the 2024 Morningstar Investment Conference, industry experts discussed how active ETFs are reshaping the investment landscape.

Nicole Hunter from Dimensional Fund Advisors highlighted DFA’s aggressive entry into active ETFs, converting $30 billion from mutual funds and now holding over $140 billion in assets across 38 active ETFs. T. Rowe Price noted that although active ETFs account for only 5% of ETF assets, they represent 70% of recent launches.

Despite their growth, active ETFs also face a high closure rate, with over 100 shutting down last year. The panelists discussed the benefits of ETFs, including tax efficiency and transparency, while also acknowledging that traditional mutual funds still have their place in the market.

Finsum: Some volatility is hard to read but both geopolitical and interest rates are relatively easy to capitalize on for active funds.

