Actelis Networks Sees 46% Revenue Growth in 2024

Actelis Networks, Inc. is leveraging its expertise in networking to offer secure, rapid deployment IoT solutions, positioning itself as a market leader with a 46% revenue growth in the first half of 2024. With over 300 customers across diverse sectors like smart cities and military, the company highlights the growing demand for reliable, fiber-grade connectivity amid the global IoT market’s exponential growth. However, forward-looking statements indicate potential risks, including market uncertainties and evolving investment conditions.

