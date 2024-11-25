News & Insights

Actelis Networks Sees 46% Revenue Growth in 2024

November 25, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Actelis Networks, Inc. ( (ASNS) ) has shared an update.

Actelis Networks, Inc. is leveraging its expertise in networking to offer secure, rapid deployment IoT solutions, positioning itself as a market leader with a 46% revenue growth in the first half of 2024. With over 300 customers across diverse sectors like smart cities and military, the company highlights the growing demand for reliable, fiber-grade connectivity amid the global IoT market’s exponential growth. However, forward-looking statements indicate potential risks, including market uncertainties and evolving investment conditions.

