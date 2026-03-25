ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. Reports Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (ACX.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$3.14 million, or C$0.08 per share. This compares with C$14.89 million, or C$0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.7% to C$109.30 million from C$128.08 million last year.

ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$3.14 Mln. vs. C$14.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.08 vs. C$0.38 last year. -Revenue: C$109.30 Mln vs. C$128.08 Mln last year.

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