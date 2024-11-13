ACS Appoints New Chairwoman to Remuneration Committee

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ES:ACS) has released an update.

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A. has announced the appointment of Ms. María José García Beato as the new Chairwoman of its Remuneration Committee, following the resignation of Mr. Antonio Botella García. This leadership change is aimed at maintaining the company’s governance and oversight standards.

For further insights into ES:ACS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.