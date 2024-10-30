News & Insights

Stocks
ARUXF

Acrux Limited Eyes Revenue Growth with New Product Launches

October 30, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited is set to boost its revenue stream with the approval and upcoming launch of Dapsone 7.5% Gel, alongside another product, by early 2025. These launches are part of Acrux’s strategy to expand its portfolio of topically applied pharmaceuticals, which already includes three revenue-generating products in the U.S. market. The company has repaid its Radium short-term facility in full, thanks to a tax rebate, reflecting strong financial management.

For further insights into AU:ACR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARUXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.