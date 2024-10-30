Acrux Limited Eyes Revenue Growth with New Product Launches

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited is set to boost its revenue stream with the approval and upcoming launch of Dapsone 7.5% Gel, alongside another product, by early 2025. These launches are part of Acrux’s strategy to expand its portfolio of topically applied pharmaceuticals, which already includes three revenue-generating products in the U.S. market. The company has repaid its Radium short-term facility in full, thanks to a tax rebate, reflecting strong financial management.

