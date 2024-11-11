Acrow Limited Reports Strong Contract Wins and Growth

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited has reported a 57% increase in secured hire contract wins, totaling $33.8 million, for the four months ending October 31, 2024. The company also announced a record pipeline of $198 million as of the same date, reflecting a strong medium-term outlook. Acrow projects revenue growth of 27% and EBITDA growth of 14% for the fiscal year 2025, indicating robust demand and strategic market positioning.
