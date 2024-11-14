Acrivon Therapeutics Reports Promising Clinical Progress and Financial Results

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ( (ACRV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing precision oncology medicines using its proprietary Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3) platform to match patients with treatments based on predicted tumor sensitivity.

In its third-quarter 2024 financial results, Acrivon Therapeutics reported promising clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2b study of ACR-368 for endometrial cancer, with a confirmed overall response rate of 62.5%. The company is also advancing ACR-2316, its second clinical stage asset, and has completed the first dose-escalation cohort in a Phase 1 study.

Key financial metrics include a net loss of $22.4 million for the quarter, increased research and development expenses of $18.9 million, and general and administrative expenses of $6.3 million. Acrivon holds cash and marketable securities of $202.8 million, expected to support operations into the second half of 2026. The company is actively working on advancing ACR-368 into potential approval opportunities and expanding its clinical trials.

Looking ahead, Acrivon plans to provide updates on its ongoing trials in the first half of 2025 and report initial data from the ACR-2316 Phase 1 study in the second half of 2025. The company remains focused on leveraging its AP3 platform for further drug discovery and development, aiming to address unmet needs in oncology.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.