ACRES Commercial Realty Reports Q3 2024 Earnings

Acres Commercial Realty Corp. ( (ACR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Acres Commercial Realty Corp. presented to its investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust specializing in commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments across various property types in the U.S. market.

The company recently reported its third quarter financial results for 2024, highlighting a GAAP net income of $2.8 million, translating to $0.36 per diluted share. The announcement was accompanied by a statement from President & CEO Mark Fogel, emphasizing the company’s commitment to maintaining a high-quality investment portfolio.

Key financial metrics from the earnings report include a net income of $2.8 million, with a per-share earnings of $0.36 on a diluted basis. The results reflect the company’s focus on identifying and capitalizing on high-quality investment opportunities while safeguarding shareholder value.

Looking ahead, ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. remains dedicated to its strategic goals of enhancing shareholder value through diligent portfolio management and robust investment strategies. The company continues to explore suitable investment opportunities that align with its long-term objectives.

