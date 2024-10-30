News & Insights

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. reports Q3 GAAP EPS 36c, consensus 39c

October 30, 2024

“We are proud of the diligent efforts of the ACRES team in maintaining a robust and high-quality investment portfolio,” said ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR)President & CEO Mark Fogel. “Our unwavering focus remains on identifying high-quality opportunities while steadfastly protecting and enhancing shareholder value.”

