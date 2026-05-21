ACRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (Symbol: ACRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.90, changing hands as high as $4.96 per share. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACRE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.05 per share, with $5.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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