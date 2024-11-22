Acotec Scientific Gains Approval for Key Medical Device

Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited (HK:6669) has released an update.
Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited has gained approval from the PRC National Medical Products Administration for its Delivery Catheter designed for the AcoStream® aspiration catheter, enhancing its use in peripheral vascular procedures. This development marks a significant step for Acotec’s product portfolio, potentially boosting its market presence in China. Investors are advised to approach with caution as marketing plans are still under consideration.
