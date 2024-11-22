Acotec Scientific Gains Approval for Key Medical Device

Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited (HK:6669) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited has gained approval from the PRC National Medical Products Administration for its Delivery Catheter designed for the AcoStream® aspiration catheter, enhancing its use in peripheral vascular procedures. This development marks a significant step for Acotec’s product portfolio, potentially boosting its market presence in China. Investors are advised to approach with caution as marketing plans are still under consideration.

For further insights into HK:6669 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.