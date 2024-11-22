News & Insights

Stocks

Acotec Scientific Gains Approval for Key Medical Device

November 22, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited (HK:6669) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Acotec Scientific Holdings Limited has gained approval from the PRC National Medical Products Administration for its Delivery Catheter designed for the AcoStream® aspiration catheter, enhancing its use in peripheral vascular procedures. This development marks a significant step for Acotec’s product portfolio, potentially boosting its market presence in China. Investors are advised to approach with caution as marketing plans are still under consideration.

For further insights into HK:6669 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.